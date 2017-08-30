Over 5,000 scouts from 46 districts of Uganda, and some from the outside the country are participating in the 2017 annual scouts camp at Kazi. This year’s scouts camp is unique because it brings together different categories, including children of six years.
The camp according to the Chief Commissioner, Gen. Katumba Wamala is meant to help young people develop life skills;
2017 Annual Scouts Camp, 5,000 Scouts Gather at Kazi
