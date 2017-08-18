The ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Uganda Abdullah Fahad Alkhatani has flagged off Hijja activities in Uganda in a ceremony held at Entebbe international Airport.
About 830 Ugandans are set to participate in this year’s holy pilgrimage to Mecca that will be climaxed by celebrations of Eid Adhuha on 1st September
830 Ugandan Muslims to Travel for Hijja
The ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Uganda Abdullah Fahad Alkhatani has flagged off Hijja activities in Uganda in a ceremony held at Entebbe international Airport.