9 Charged with Entebbe Murders

Business man Ivan Katongole alias Jenus,a fish dealer and eight of his counter parts.were on Friday evening charged with murder of two women in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district. Court presided over by Entebbe Chief Magistrate Mary Kaitesi Kisakye heard that on 24, July, 2017 at Kitala LC1 zone in Katabi Town Council, Ivan Katongole, , Hellen Nabagala, Andrew Kizito and others at large unlawfully killed Rose Nakimuli near Jantos Bar. Prosecution led by Julius Tuhairwe also told court that on 9, August, 2017 at Nkumba Bufulu in Katabi Town Council, John Bwanika Salongo, Jonathan Kibirango, Richard Kasozi, Muhammed Sangayo alias Wasswa, Godfrey Mayanja and Yiga Balijwelwa murdered Sarah Nakajjo before inserting sticks into her private parts. While in the court dock, the nine were not allowed to take plea on grounds that the ofence they are charged with is capital offence that the court has no jurisdiction to hear The Magistrate remanded them to Kigo prison till 25, September,2017 when they will return to court to get updates on inquiries regarding their case.