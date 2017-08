Cases of defilement continue to rock Kasese district, with the high cases being blamed on the strong cultural beliefs in the area.Whereas commercialization of defilement cases between parents of victims and culprits have reduced, locals in Kasese believe in having many children and marrying at an early age. According to National youth organization for development,90% of defilement cases in the district are going unreported while some parent agree to an out of court settlement.