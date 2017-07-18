Elders in Busoga have called for government’s quick investment in provision of family planning services to save the subregion’s future development prospects.
The region is grappling with early marriages and teenage pregnancies that have left most girl children out of school while boys are struggling to care for families early.
Access to Family Planning Methods Still Low in Busoga
