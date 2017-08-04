Acholi MPs Warn Minister Amongi Against Demarcating Acholi Land

Legislators hailing from Acholi Sub-region under their umbrella body Acholi Parliamentary group have asked the Minister for Lands Betty Amongi to retract her earlier statements that government is to forcefully take over 10,000 hectares of Amuru land to pave way for Madhvani sugarcane plantation.

The fire spitting legislators also warned the Minister not to dare step in Amuru on the 10th of this Month with the intention of surveying the land in question.