Predictions are being made on what could happen should the contested constitutional article 102 (b) be amended to lift the presidential age limit. Political pundits say we could see a failed state – one riddled with lawlessness, economic slowdown, political instability and decline in private sector growth triggered by protests. The analysts say that once the cap is lifted, there could also be a possibility of leaders older than 75 years failing to execute their mandate. Richard Olweny reports.