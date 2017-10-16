Age Limit: Elders’ Forum on Constitutional Review

The elders Forum is pushing for a constitutional review commission and national dialogue so that comprehensive solutions to the country’s problems are got, and not handling them in isolation. This week, the Elders’ Forum suggested that parliament should go slow on discussing the proposed amendment of Article 102 (b) of the constitution to remove presidential age limit, but instead support a constitutional review commission to handle others constitutional matters and not a specific article. Dr. Magie Kigozi, who is part of the forum says discussing the presidential age bill in isolation cannot take the country far, as Canary Mugume reports;