AgeLimit: Otafiire Has Lost Truck of Events – Besigye

FDC’s Dr.Kiiza Besigye has accused justice minister Maj.Gen Kahinda Otafire of losing truck of events, the reason he says made him lose the Ruhinda constituency seat Besigye was reacting to remarks made by the minister in which he is quoted to have said that those opposing lifting of age limit are wasting their time because the constitution must be amended Otafire was addressing locals of Igara East in Bushenyi district over the weekend.
