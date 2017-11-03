Amuru Districts Demands Government to Explain Apaa Land Giveaway

As fear for fresh attacks between the Achol’s in Amuru district and Madi’s in Adjumani district keeps on the hanging with unknown people attacking residents within the disputed Apaa boundaries, Amuru leaders blame gov’t of not consulting before giving away Apaa to Adjuamni and put Police on spot for taking side with attackers and not doing its mandated duties. These attacks come barely a month after Gov’t directive to handover Apaa disputed area to Adjumani district.

This afternoon Benson Ongom shared with Local Gov’t Chairman of Amuru district Lakony Michael on what transpired to awaken the boundary conflict and how their effort to have this resolved has been fruitless.