Government has announced plans to begin surveying land in Amuru district, to pave way for the actualization of the now infamous Sugar project.
Lands minister Betty Amongi says on Monday 21st, experts will begin works on the project area, despite protests from the locals over none compensation and forceful eviction. Government is partnering Madhivani to put up a sugar factory in Amuru district.
Amuru Locals Accuse Government of Land Grabbing, Government Vows to Carry on Survey
