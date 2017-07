Tonight we ask, just how true is the claim by Arua municipality MP Col. Ibrahim Abiriga that his people sent him to ensure a life presidency for NRM’s president Yoweri Museveni?

With statistics clearly indicating that the constituency voted for FDC’s Dr Kiiza Besigye, we ask is abiriga a man after his own heart?

Joseph Sabiti took the discussion to the streets of Arua town and filed this report.