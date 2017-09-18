Attacks on Police Officers on the Rise

As police struggles to find answers to the unresolved murders of its officers and civilians, there is increasing concern among members of the public on whether the force has loosened its guard, giving opportunity to the enemy to hit it hard.

Whereas there have been public admissions by president Yoweri Museveni and Gen. Jejje Odonga on the weakening security, a defensive Asan Kasingye the police spokesperson is till obstinate on the gravity of the problem.