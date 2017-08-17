Bank of Uganda in Trouble Over 357 Million Shillings Pens

The Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE has flagged off the investigations in the matter relating to the procurement of 350 pens at a fee of 125 million shillings during the anniversary celebrations of bank of Uganda in 2016.

The Committee Chairperson Abdu Katuntu together with his Chairperson Anita Among says the committee has directed Bank of Uganda to present to the committee all procurement documents relating to the purchase of the controversial pens.