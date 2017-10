FDC’s DR. Kiiza Besigye has been arrested in Rubanda district after police blocked him from proceeding to Kisoro where he was to address a rally. The Regional Police Commander for Kigezi Namuhoza Denis ordered Besigye’s arrest. Besigye has been charged with Murder and injuring of police officers in relation to yesterday’s gruesome incidents that led to the death of his support in Rukungiri town.