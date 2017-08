“In the whole of EA region, it’s a shame that no leader or incumbent has ever conceded defeat since independence”

“Elections in EA have been problematic. Even where it has been less problematic like Tanzania, we have seen only one party”

“We must have systems that check leaders; it’s not about leaders just being morally right and doing what they want”

“Our people are captives, their mentality has become that of a slave. It has now become normal to be treated worthless”