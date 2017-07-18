The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has accused opposition politician Dr. Kiiza Besigye of spearheading the initial constitutional amendments which paved way for the lifting of the presidential term limits.
Otafirie now wonders why Besigye should accuse the current leadership of working towards the constitution amendment saying he should first blame himself.
Besigye Should Not Criticise Age Limit Debate – Otafiire
The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has accused opposition politician Dr. Kiiza Besigye of spearheading the initial constitutional amendments which paved way for the lifting of the presidential term limits.