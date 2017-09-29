Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye says the president should prepare for transition insisting not even amending article 102 b in the constitution will keep him in power
Speaking out on the mayhem that befell parliament ,Besigye dismissed the move to eject mps as aimed at creating fear in those determined to end the over three decades of Museveni’s stay in power
Joseph Sabiti reports
Besigye to Museveni, Your Time Is Over
