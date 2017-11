Police fired teargas and live bullets in a bid to block former FDC Presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye and FDC Presidential aspirant Dr Patrick Oboi Amuriat from holding a procession in Jinja town.

This was after the duo accompanied by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, FDC Secretary for Mobilization Ingrid Turinawe launched Togikwatako campaign at Kaazimingi in Jinja today.