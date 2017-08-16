The police is concerned that drug traffickers are using modern technologies to beat the security systems of the country. Police however says they have tried their best to fight trafficking.
This as the force receives a boost from the British High Commission, with equipment to detect drug trafficking, as per this report.
British High Commission Donates Equipment to Uganda Police to Battle Trafficking
