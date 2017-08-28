Cabinet Issues Tough Rules on Foreign Travel, Opposition Claims Credit For New Travel Rules

The Opposition and civil society groups have jumped to claim credit forFriday’scabinet resolution that put tough guidelines on foreign travels of government officials to avoid wasteful of tax payer’s money.

Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the opposition whip, says they had earlier made reports highlighting wastage of tax payers money by public servants in the name of foreign trips and handed them over to government. Civil society groups, on the other hand, have urged government to do more to curb wasteful expenditure. Richard Olwenyi reports.