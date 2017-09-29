Civil society leaders have vowed to seek court redress over the manner in which a motion to amend Article 102 (B) of the Constitution was tabled and passed by NRM legislators.
Women activists have also accused Speaker Rebecca Kadaga of betraying the feminine cause when she allegedly surrendered her powers to the Special Forces Command officers that forced opposition MPs out of Parliament last evening.
Civil Society Organisations Condemn Battering of Opposition MPs
Civil society leaders have vowed to seek court redress over the manner in which a motion to amend Article 102 (B) of the Constitution was tabled and passed by NRM legislators.