Expressing Breast Milk on the Rise

With the daily job demands, it is rare that a breastfeeding mother will be able to exclusively breastfeed her new born for the first six months as recommended by the world health organization.

But Ugandan women have decided to break barriers for the benefit of their babies while they continue meeting the job market demands. NBS caught up with Lucy Nyachwo a mother of four who opted for hand expressing of milk and does not regret it. Zahra Namuli has the details.