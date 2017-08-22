FDC Campaigns: Drama as Muntu-Munyagwa Clash

Drama is beginning to unfold in the Forum for Democratic Change party presidential campaigns, as candidates and supporters openly clash. Incumbent Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and aspirant Mubarak Munyagwa have clashed at the first joint presser ahead of the campaigns.

Munyagwa accused Muntu of draining the defiance spirit within the party, while Muntu accused Munyagwa of hypocrisy.

Moments later supporters also clashed;