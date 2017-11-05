Former Besigye Aid Mugumya, Asks DRC Government to Kill Him

Human rights lawyers have called upon government come to the rescue of Dr. Besigye’s former aide Sam Mugumya, who remains detained in Ndolo prison in the Democratic Republic ofCongo. The human rights defenders say the Ugandan government should ensure that he is tried fairly as required under the consular service provisions and patriotism.This comes after Mugumya wrote to the Congolese government in frustration requesting to be killed.However the Ugandan government maintains they have no role to play in his trial. Irene Namajja reports