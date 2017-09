Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Keith Muhakanizi admits something is not going right with the economy, and will likely affect Uganda’s efforts to achieve middle income status by 2020. This after economic growth stagnated at 5%, far below the projected 7%, which Muhakanizi says can still be turned around. To get a way forward and seek joint solutions to the current challenges in the economy, the Ministry plans an economic forum to chart a way forward;