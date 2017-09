At the height of insecurity due to murders in Entebbe, those in security swung into action to try and salvage the situation. In fact this they did using different dimensions. On the one hand, the Inspector general of police and on the other the security minister himself not only promising to pitch camp for a week, but also went ahead to set up a committee to handle the same The Question is what role does the security ministry has regarding security of Ugandans. Joyce Bagala has more