The inter Religious Council of Uganda has asked president Museveni to give his stand on the age limit debate, as a true statesman since the matter has caused controversy among Ugandans. President Museveni has remained non-committal on the age limit debate since it was brought up.
They also call for a referendum if the lifting of age limit cannot be avoided;
IRCU Calls for Referendum on Age Limit
