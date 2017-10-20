Kabarole NRM Cadres Scoff at Hon. Alex Ruhunda and Hon. Silvia Rwabwogo over Age Limit

Kabarole NRM cadres under their umbrella Rwenzori katebwa civilian war veterans association have attacked the area members of parliament against the lifting of age limit – branding them cowards and betrayers of the ruling party’s cause. This was during the NRM consultative meeting held in Fort Portal where supporters came with placards reading in part “Kabarole supports amendment of article 102b, civil servants supports article 102b to be amended, Tugikwateho article 102b” among others. This comes at a time when the two area MPs including Alex Ruhunda of Fort portal Municipality Kabarole district and Woman MP Silvia Rwabwogo vowed to fight against the amendment of the constitution to open up the presidential age limit cap.