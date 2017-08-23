Kamoga, 3 Others for Life Imprisonment

Four top Tabliq sect Muslim leaders including Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga have been sentenced to life in prison after court found them guilty of terrorism charges

This was after a panel of three judges of the international crimes division of the high court found them guilty of orchestrating acts of terrorism, contrary to their responsibility to push for peace in society as Muslim leaders.

However, two of their co-convicts got each thirty years in jail because court found that they were merely subjects following the top leadership.