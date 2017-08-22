Kamoga, 5 Others Convicted of Murder

Six including tabliq sect leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga have been convicted of terrorism following murder threats they issued to members of a rival Muslim sect.

A panel of three judges found circumstantial evidence by the prosecution substantially pinning the six. However, justice Ezekiel muhanguzi who led the panel acquitted eight others of terrorism and all fourteen of charges of the murder of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga and Hassan Ibrahim Kirya and attempted murder of Haruna Jemba.