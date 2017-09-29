The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayega has condemned the horrific fight that broke out in the August House on Wednesday after opposition legislators resisted a forceful eviction mounted by officers from the Special Forces Command.
The Katikkiro has called for observation of both individual and common rights of the people as the debate on the amendment of the Constitution to lift Presidential age limits heats up.
Katikkiro of Buganda Condemns Attack on Parliament over Age Limit
