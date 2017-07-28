Kaweesi Murder Suspects’ Suit

The African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims, the institution that was ordered by the high court to carry out medical check up on nineteen suspects in the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder case, is already preparing to execute the order.

With 24-years experience in handling torture cases, the institution says it has a reliable team that readily offers diagnostic and treatment support to survivors of torture, delivering reports that have been used in various court cases.

The institution however hopes that security operatives will res