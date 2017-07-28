The Process to scrunutise the Long awaited KCCA Amendment bill 2015 by Parliament has flagged off with government dropping some of the controversial clauses and as well tabling more amendments.
Defending the bill, the State Minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya tabled among fresh amendments is the creation of the office of the Speaker and that of the Deputy.
KCCA Amendments Scrutinised
