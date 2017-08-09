Business premises at both Malaba and Busia border points remain closed as Kenyans anxiously wait for what might transpire after the results of the presidential elections are announced
At Busia immigration offices, the place seems abandoned as no business could be noticed.
Here one can only notice parked tracks and Red Cross officials who are observing what is going on at the other side of the border.
Kenya Election: Busia Business Remain Closed
