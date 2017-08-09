Incumbent uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila odinga led millions of Kenyans to the polls as the nation gears up to receive its 5th president as vote tallying starts across the country
Voting was, however delayed in parts of the country with sections of polling stations in Turkana County opened by 4pm.
Kenya Elections: Date with Destiny
