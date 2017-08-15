Uganda revenue Authority has secured four more charge free days with Kenya Ports Authority for the Ugandan goods stuck at the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
This as Kampala City traders association, KACITA raises concerns, saying if government doesn’t not intervene Ugandans could act in desperation to have their goods cleared before they incur extra costs as tension in Kenya’s political climate heightens.
Kenyan Election Impact Still Felt
