National Resistance Movement’s Idi Taban Amin Tampo is battling a suit in which his political contender and former Kibanda county MP, Sam Otada Amooti Owol wants him thrown out of the Kibanda North County by-election race.
Taban Amin was dragged to court alongside the NRM electoral commission and the national electoral commission over alleged breach of the nomination procedure
Kibanda North Legal Battle Rages On, Otada Wants Amin Out of By-Election
