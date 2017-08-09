Kibanda North Legal Battle Rages On, Otada Wants Amin Out of By-Election

National Resistance Movement’s Idi Taban Amin Tampo is battling a suit in which his political contender and former Kibanda county MP, Sam Otada Amooti Owol wants him thrown out of the Kibanda North County by-election race.
Taban Amin was dragged to court alongside the NRM electoral commission and the national electoral commission over alleged breach of the nomination procedure