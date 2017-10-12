KIU Bows Out of University League

KIU has bowed out of the university league after being held to a goal less draw by UCU in today’s decider at the Kataka grounds in Nsambya. KIU captain Ogwang Jonathan blamed their exit on the bad weather.
