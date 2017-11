Six students from Kampala International University who were travelling from Nakasongola District to Kampala have died after a car they were moving in rammed into an Isuzu truck. Five of the students died on spot, while the other died on the way to Nsambya hospital. The six were all foreign students from Rwanda.The deceased have been identified as Fred Mutabazi, Frank Ngalambi, Samson Makwenjere, Vincent Kwizera, Fred Kassasi and Emmanuel Shema.