At least 98% of the Voters in Luuka district have directed their Woman representative and also Minister for Presidency Esther Mbaayo to vote in support of the amendment of the now controversial Constitutional amendment bill 2017. In her consultative meeting held in the eight sub-counties of Luuka, the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbaayo disclosed that opposing the amendment of Article 102 (b) would be the starting point of doom in the practice of Ugandan democracy.