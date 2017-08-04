Magogo Has the Last Laugh as Court Dismisses Mujib Application

It is finally done. The 93rd FUFA Assembly will go on Saturday in Masindi as earlier scheduled. This after the high court justice lady Margret Oumo dismissed with costs Mujib Kasule’s application seeking an injunction on the elections.
