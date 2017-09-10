Makerere University, KIU on Terror Alert

Makerere University and Kampala International Universities are in a state of panic following reported terror threats by the Al-shabab terrorist group. Unconfirmed reports indicate that two suspected terrorists have been arrested in connection with the fresh terror threats. While security at the Kansanga based KIU University has been tightened, Makerere University police held a closed door meeting with management and agreed on tight security measures. Richard Olwenyi visited both universities and filed this report.