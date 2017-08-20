Makerere University Lecturers Threaten to Protest Against Unfulfilled Promises

Makerere university academic staff is accusing government and the University of Non-commitment to pledges of improved incentives and welfare, and have threatened to again lay down their tools in protest.

The angry lecturers who for several months went on a sit down strike last year say they had high expectations in the Dr Abel Rwendeire visitation committee that was assigned to investigate the problems affecting the university and come with a report but all in vain.

They now say it’s time to strike again to interest responsible authorities into their concerns.