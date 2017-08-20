Makerere university academic staff is accusing government and the University of Non-commitment to pledges of improved incentives and welfare, and have threatened to again lay down their tools in protest.
The angry lecturers who for several months went on a sit down strike last year say they had high expectations in the Dr Abel Rwendeire visitation committee that was assigned to investigate the problems affecting the university and come with a report but all in vain.
They now say it’s time to strike again to interest responsible authorities into their concerns.
Makerere University Lecturers Threaten to Protest Against Unfulfilled Promises
Makerere university academic staff is accusing government and the University of Non-commitment to pledges of improved incentives and welfare, and have threatened to again lay down their tools in protest.