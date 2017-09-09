Residents in Mbarara district want president Museveni to retract a statement he made while appearing on a local radio station in which he is quoted to have said that those against the land amendment bill are thieves
These say that the comments were full of insults which were uncalled for. The President is on a nationwide campaign to sensitize the masses about the land amendment bill.
Mbarara Locals Demand an Apology from President Museveni over His Statement on Land
