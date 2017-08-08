MICHO THREATENS TO HAVE UGANDA DISQUALIFIED FROM WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS. BUT IS THAT POSSIBLE?

Former Uganda Cranes coach, Mulitin Sredejovic Micho, has threatened to have Uganda expelled from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers if his arrears are not settled.

Micho, now at South African Premier League side, Orlando Pirates, quit the Cranes job last month sighting nonpayment for a period of four months. The former Rwanda coach is reportedly owed salary arrears and bonuses amounting to Shs. 194M (US $54,000).

Micho says he expects the responsible party, FUFA, to clear the said arrears not later than the date of the Cranes next World Cup qualifier match against Egypt, slated for August 31st, this month.

Uganda Currently lies second in Group E with four points, two points shy of leaders Egypt and three adrift of West African giants, Ghana.

In a private conversation, Micho intimates that he is very respectful to Uganda for everything he achieved during his time as coach but cannot forgive for his sweat and efforts.

Micho had spent close to five years as Cranes Coach before moving on to Orlando pirates where he replaced Swedish tactician, Kjell Jonevret.

During his time as Cranes Coach, Micho led Uganda to the first AFCON finals appearance after a period of over thirty eight years.

“I have carried that Federation but also got back a lot, so I believe in Magogo’s promise to clear my demands as he also has kids like me and knows that I was working for them.” He said.

“We shall see, Uganda has become a place of cheaters you never know… I will use all my powers in FIFA and CAF to get my Money and if they don’t pay, I will make sure it happens” He added when asked about his plans to have Uganda disqualified.

Now dating back to the communication made by the Federation president, Eng. Moses Magogo, in response to the concern, he stated that the said money only accumulated in terms of bonuses promised to the coach after guiding the Cranes to the 2017 AFCON Finals in Gabon.

“It was four months of salaries and rest in bonuses overall 54 thousand dollars”

WHAT NEXT NOW?

Nation Media’s, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, says; “Coaches always leave for bigger jobs and better pay. Pirates brought both. Fufa know the consequences, so they will pay.”

And with that, he just spoke my mind.

After rising through the ranks with the Cranes, leaving for national team job would be one aspect of the job, but having a Club where you will do what you are best at is another thing all together.

Looking at what the Federation faces just in case they fail to take responsibility can best be explained with reference to one of the most recent FIFA sanctions on an African Country.

March 12th 2015, FIFA expelled the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) from the preliminaries of the 2018 World Cup as a result of the non-payment of an outstanding debt to their former coach José Claudinei Georgini.

This followed a decision passed earlier on 15th August, 2012 judge of FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee considering that his decision was final and binding after ZIFA failed to settle its debt with their coach.

Georgini was coach for the Zimbabwean national team in 2008, a position he held from January to November. His case had already been forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee by 2012 before the ruling that came three years later.

Therefore, disciplinary proceedings for failure to respect a decision (in application of art. 64 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code) can only be opened against a party upon the request of the creditor.

Has Micho fronted his case to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee?

Well, according to local news website, guardian.com.ug Micho was quoted saying;

“Through my agent Ivica Stankovic we have written to the Uganda FA to effect this payment as quickly as possible. They will need to pay before World Cup qualifiers or risk expulsion from the qualifiers,”

There’s clearly nothing threatening.

Can Micho’s case be a basis for the disqualification of Uganda from the World Cup qualifiers?

Definitely not. ZIFA’s case had the decision taken after failure to respect the warning and trial period granted by the FIFA Disciplinary committee as per the statement released on their website via www.fifa.com/ in 2015.

Besides, Football, especially FIFA’s rulings do not come in a fortnight. In this case, i believe even if Uganda failed to settle Micho’s arrears, by the time the sanctions are leveled, 2018 would be gone.