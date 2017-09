State Minister for Privatization Evelyn Anite says she will not apologize for comments attributed to her in which she claimed the UPDF was in support of the lifting of the presidential age limit to allow NRM’s Yoweri Museveni contest for a 6th elective term. Anite claims to have been misquoted by the press although she maintains the army and Police are in place to protect citizens including those supporting the lifting of the age limit.