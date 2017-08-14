Are Ugandans becoming more intolerant, or do some leaders deserve to be treated harshly because of how they work?
From the stopping of Simeo Nsubuga, to pouring of water on Kahinda Otafiire, to undressing before Minister Betty Amongi and the latest youth blocking State Minister for Youth from addressing them.
Tonight, we put in perspective these events and ask the question, is there reason to worry;
Minister Nakiwala Blocked from Speaking Before President, Tamale Mirundi Nods for the Act
