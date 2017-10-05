Minister Ssempijja Cited in Land Fraud

The minister for Agriculture Vincent BamulankiSsempija joins the list of land fraudsters, after the justice Catherine Bamugemerire found out that he fraudulently acquired 2 square miles of land in Lwera which he later sold to City business John Ssebalamu for sand mining. The commission was stunned by the massive fraud and land related issues at the Masaka ministerial zone office where some tittles were discovered in dustbins, others hidden in personal lockers after the owners failed to pay bribes.