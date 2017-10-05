Members of parliament are questioning circumstances under which the junior minister for water Ronald Kibule has not been included on the list of those to face the disciplinary committee of parliament
Kibule is one of the 25 MPS that were suspended by speaker kadaga over reports that he carried a gun to the parliamentary chambers. But when the names of indisciplined MPS was released, Kibuule’s name was technically missing
MPs Want Minister Kibuule Before Disciplinary Committee
